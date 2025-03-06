ECONOMY
Flatlining into the Trump tempest
Despite the optimistic business brouhaha about the GNU, Stats SA has let us know that growth is as stagnant as ever
06 March 2025 - 05:00
The latest GDP figures might show a small quarter-on-quarter improvement at the end of 2024 but only confirm that despite the business optimism sparked by the formation of the GNU, South Africa is still stuck in a low-growth trap.
Stats SA announced on March 4 that growth hit 0.6% in Q4 2024, compared with a -0.1% contraction in the previous quarter, and that full-year growth was also 0.6%...
