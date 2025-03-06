A sinkhole which goes 3.5m down on Loch Avenue in Parktown is right in front of a driveway of a resident living in that area. The sinkhole also takes up a whole lane of the road, causing difficulty during the morning and afternoon rush hours. Image: Kabelo Mokoena
1. Joburg’s depressing
As representatives of G20 countries arrived in South Africa last week, it was a chance for the country to advertise itself to the world. Instead its richest city got front-page bad press.
The Times of London headlined its report: “Welcome to Johannesburg, world leaders: it’s falling apart”. It said the “engine of South Africa is blighted by corruption and crumbling infrastructure just as South Africa takes leadership of the G20. Opponents of the ANC fear it will become a ‘failed city’.”
2. Passport power
Asian and West European countries have the strongest passports, enabling greater travel freedom, lower costs and easier global mobility for work, study and leisure. According to the latest data from the International Air Transport Association, Singapore is top, allowing holders to visit 193 countries without visas. The US has dropped from the top ranking to joint ninth while South Africa is in 47th place, with 104 countries not requiring visas.
3. Loo out of order
Blenheim Palace’s golden toilet, stolen in 2019, has never been found. Clues to its disappearance could unfold in an Oxford court this week. The most expensive throne of its type is insured for $6m. The 18ct, 98kg golden loo is valued at £2.8m. It was stolen from the palace just before 5am on September 14 2019. The lavatory is an artwork called America by the Italian sculptor Maurizio Cattelan. In 2016 it had been fitted at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, where 100,000 people queued to use it.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Joburg: a world-class crumbling city
South Africa’s richest city gets front-page bad press
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
1. Joburg’s depressing
As representatives of G20 countries arrived in South Africa last week, it was a chance for the country to advertise itself to the world. Instead its richest city got front-page bad press.
The Times of London headlined its report: “Welcome to Johannesburg, world leaders: it’s falling apart”. It said the “engine of South Africa is blighted by corruption and crumbling infrastructure just as South Africa takes leadership of the G20. Opponents of the ANC fear it will become a ‘failed city’.”
2. Passport power
Asian and West European countries have the strongest passports, enabling greater travel freedom, lower costs and easier global mobility for work, study and leisure. According to the latest data from the International Air Transport Association, Singapore is top, allowing holders to visit 193 countries without visas. The US has dropped from the top ranking to joint ninth while South Africa is in 47th place, with 104 countries not requiring visas.
3. Loo out of order
Blenheim Palace’s golden toilet, stolen in 2019, has never been found. Clues to its disappearance could unfold in an Oxford court this week. The most expensive throne of its type is insured for $6m. The 18ct, 98kg golden loo is valued at £2.8m. It was stolen from the palace just before 5am on September 14 2019. The lavatory is an artwork called America by the Italian sculptor Maurizio Cattelan. In 2016 it had been fitted at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, where 100,000 people queued to use it.
Also read:
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Please let us sleep, say residents as noisy trains speed past
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Gloom and doom from beyond the grave
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Heart of darkness
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.