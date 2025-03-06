News & Fox Can snakes and humans get along? South Africa is part of a global study to understand human-snake interactions and prevent bites B L Premium

Across the globe a team of researchers is working on understanding people’s perception of snakes in an effort to reduce the 5.4-million snakebites that happen every year.

The tool the researchers are using is a questionnaire that forms part of a study called “Under the Snakefluence” that involves 20 countries, including South Africa, and has the aim of getting a better understanding of human/snake interactions. Through this understanding they can then work out the best approaches to educate people about snakes and promote better ways in which humans and snakes can get along...