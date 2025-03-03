Is tax alone enough to pay for NHI?

Medical aid costs too much, said health minister Aaron Motsoaledi at a press briefing in Kempton Park last week, speaking about the government’s plans for acting on the recommendations of the Competition Commission’s inquiry into the cost of private health care.

The news is not new, though; it’s what the inquiry’s report highlighted too — five years ago already.

The rate at which medical care prices have increased over the past few years is “far, far higher than the general consumer price index”, said Motsoaledi. (Consumer inflation was at 3.2% in January, whereas inflation for health-care costs was almost triple at 9.3%.)

Indeed, only about 15% of people in South Africa belong (or likely can afford to belong) to a medical scheme, which makes it possible for them to go to private doctors. The remaining 85% of the population depend on public health services.

The government’s plan to make good on this is to roll out National Health Insurance (NHI) as a way to give everyone in the country the same health care, regardless of whether they can pay for it or not. It will essentially be a big state-run fund that will pay for people’s health services. Private medical schemes, in their current form, will not exist, and they will only be allowed to cover services that the government doesn’t. (The package of services that the NHI will pay for is not yet known, though.)

But health care costs money — everywhere, not just in South Africa.

For example, the international auditing firm PwC projected earlier — before US politics upended many carts — that Americans will have to fork out 7.5% more this year to cover their medical costs than last year. This too is more than double the roughly 3% mark where the US’s general consumer inflation is hovering at the moment.

What could the numbers mean for South Africans — and would the government be able to afford quality health care for all?

We looked at some options, using what we know about health spends in 2023 and what we think are reasonable assumptions, for how the pie could be sliced in the future.

Here are our sums.

One country, two worlds

South Africa’s health system operates at two extremes.

In 2023, 9.13-million people belonged to a private medical scheme, which was about 15% of the total population of just over 62-million. The other 85% of South Africans — about 53-million people — likely relied mostly on free health services from the government.