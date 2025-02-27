Why the Joburg City Library is still closed
Since Covid the public has had no access to the 90-year-old building; city authorities are now (again) promising a rezopening
27 February 2025 - 05:00
The partial reopening of the Joburg City Library has been delayed yet again.
The building was closed in 2020 because of the Covid lockdowns. Despite most pandemic restrictions being lifted in 2021, the city authorities kept the library closed, citing structural problems such as roof leaks. ..
