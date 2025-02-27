News & Fox

MCLEOD COMPUTING

DUNCAN McLEOD: After a long struggle, Cell C is finally on the mend

It can make more efficient use of the networks of MTN and Vodacom, which means that wherever they have a signal Cell C does too

BL Premium
27 February 2025 - 05:00
by DUNCAN MCLEOD

Are better days ahead for Cell C, the mobile operator that’s struggled for decades to compete with better-resourced rivals Vodacom, MTN and Telkom? I believe so.

Indeed, after multiple recapitalisations of its balance sheet, led by its largest shareholder, JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms, South Africa’s fourth-biggest mobile operator appears to be turning the corner...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.