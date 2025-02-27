Stylish and smart, the new trains on Cape Town’s suburban railway between Cape Town and Fish Hoek provide comfort, speed and safety. But the noise!
The blue EMU trains that replaced the old yellow-and-grey ones have louder whistles, at 125 decibels, compared with the old train whistles’ 110 decibels. With the first train coming through at 3am (in time to pick up early commuters in Fish Hoek) there is much early-morning whistling at the many level crossings. Residents have started a petition against heavy hands on the whistles.
2. The US to be sunk
The SS United States, once the fastest ocean liner across the Atlantic, has left its berth in Philadelphia, where it had been rotting in the dock for decades. It is to be towed to sea and sunk as an artificial reef. One of the most luxurious ships ever built, it became a victim of cheap air travel and the decline of the ocean liner.
3. Tyla is cookin’
South African music star Tyla Laura Seethal, known simply as Tyla, is now also a fashion icon. She appears on the March cover of British Vogue dressed in a pink bustier.
The tight-fitting strapless top was designed by Spanish couturier Cristóbal Balenciaga, famed for his craftsmanship and innovative designs. Tyla also features in the magazine’s cooking pages, dishing up pap and wors with a bit of chutney thrown in. It wasn’t clear if the latter was Mrs Ball’s.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Please let us sleep, say residents as noisy trains speed past
New trains with new whistles have residents up in arms as they are woken at 3am day after day
1. Alarming train
