Wooing China and India
New visa plan promises quick response to those wanting to visit South Africa
20 February 2025 - 05:00
Just 37,000 visitors from China and 79,000 from India. That’s how few tourists from these booming markets came to South Africa in 2023. With new visa regulations, the government hopes those numbers will increase.
Its digital system, designed to provide visas more quickly and efficiently, went live last week. Tourism minister Patricia de Lille tells the FM that applications will have a 72-hour turnaround time. The system is expected to benefit tour operators in India and China, South Africa’s major partners in the Brics group...
