PROFILE
Rohitesh Dhawan heads the fight for mining’s reputation
Mining is a tough industry, and not particularly popular, but the CEO of the International Council on Mining & Metals has a plan to change that
20 February 2025 - 05:00
Can mining be a force for good? Some of the world’s largest mining companies point to a recent report by the International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM) that said $42bn was paid in taxes and royalties into the public purse last year. This was 22% less than in 2023, but as a proportion of profits it was an increase. Host countries levied 7.7% on average more in royalties, the council said.
“When I think about what’s behind those numbers, it’s jobs, livelihoods, infrastructure, schools, hospitals,” says ICMM CEO Rohitesh Dhawan...
