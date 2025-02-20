Namibia’s seaweed farmers
Processing company Kelp Blue has pilot projects in Alaska and New Zealand as well, and is in line for a prize from Elon Musk’s foundation
20 February 2025 - 05:00
A Namibian company is set to issue Africa’s first corporate blue bond, an instrument that raises funds for investments in water management to safeguard or restore the world’s oceans and waterways against climate change, overfishing and pollution.
Kelp Blue, a processing and cultivating company, aims to raise $20m to expand its kelp forests along the coast. It harvests 150t per hectare each year. The production area is projected to be between 30ha and 40ha in 2025; it has licences to cultivate about 6,400ha...
