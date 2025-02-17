Sanlam teams up with Fedhealth to offer affordable healthcare to South Africans
Partnership aims to enable greater access to private healthcare, with more benefits and significant cost savings for medical aid members
Sanlam has announced an agreement to partner with Fedhealth as its single open medical scheme provider. This move supports the group’s strategy to provide a complete health offering to existing and potential clients as part of its overall financial services value proposition.
The partnership also reinforces Sanlam’s aim to offer an integrated healthcare, insurance and investment offering that delivers more value, affordability and sustainability.
For Fedhealth, the agreement supports the medical aid provider’s objective of expanding its market share in the corporate market in SA which stands to bring in substantial new corporate members via Sanlam’s established client base.
Our partnership with Fedhealth demonstrates our commitment to enable accessible healthcare and reinforces our outlook to encourage our clients to live confidently, healthily and resiliently build wealthPaul Hanratty, Sanlam group CEO
Fedhealth will continue to operate as an independent entity run by a Board of Trustees consisting of scheme members.
“We are pleased about the conclusion of our partnership agreement with Fedhealth, which supports our objective to significantly upweight our health focus,” says Sanlam group CEO Paul Hanratty.
“Many South Africans need affordable private healthcare delivered by a solid medical aid. Our partnership with Fedhealth demonstrates our commitment to enable accessible healthcare and reinforces our outlook to encourage our clients to live confidently, healthily and resiliently build wealth. We have already migrated most of our staff to Fedhealth and look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”
Fedhealth’s principal officer Jeremy Yatt says the partnership is a synergy of two core shared values: customisation and affordability.
“Fedhealth is already unique in the medical aid landscape, thanks to our ability to offer customisable medical aid, which allows our members to craft the plan that suits them, so they do not have to pay for benefits they do not use. This leads to significant cost savings,” he says.
By partnering with Sanlam, Fedhealth will now be able to offer even more money-saving opportunities by means of integrated product offerings, an innovative rewards platform and wellness incentivesJeremy Yatt, principal officer of Fedhealth
“By partnering with Sanlam, we’ll now be able to offer even more money-saving opportunities by means of integrated product offerings, an innovative rewards platform and wellness incentives to our members that encourage them to take further charge of their health.”
The partnership is about more than business — it is about making a meaningful difference in the lives of all South Africans. “By combining Sanlam’s trusted reputation and extensive reach with Fedhealth’s clinical expertise, we are setting a new standard for health and wellness,” says Yatt.
“Together, we aim to bring more benefits, greater access and cutting-edge innovation to financial, physical and mental wellbeing — all in one place. Our vision is clear: to become SA’s most trusted health brand by 2030, delivering real value every step of the way.”
This article was sponsored by Sanlam and Fedhealth.