Sanlam teams up with Fedhealth to offer affordable healthcare to South Africans

Fedhealth will continue to operate as an independent entity run by a Board of Trustees consisting of scheme members.

“We are pleased about the conclusion of our partnership agreement with Fedhealth, which supports our objective to significantly upweight our health focus,” says Sanlam group CEO Paul Hanratty.

“Many South Africans need affordable private healthcare delivered by a solid medical aid. Our partnership with Fedhealth demonstrates our commitment to enable accessible healthcare and reinforces our outlook to encourage our clients to live confidently, healthily and resiliently build wealth. We have already migrated most of our staff to Fedhealth and look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”

Fedhealth’s principal officer Jeremy Yatt says the partnership is a synergy of two core shared values: customisation and affordability.

“Fedhealth is already unique in the medical aid landscape, thanks to our ability to offer customisable medical aid, which allows our members to craft the plan that suits them, so they do not have to pay for benefits they do not use. This leads to significant cost savings,” he says.