‘Size Matters’: how big is SA’s LGBTI market?
The Other Foundation’s pioneering report assesses the economic influence of the country’s LGBTI community
More than 30 years into our democracy, SA remains a nation in transition. Despite the positive measures put in place to redress the wrongs of the past, systemic inequality persists. Poverty, unemployment and discrimination continue to affect the lives of the most vulnerable and marginalised.
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people are integral parts of SA’s history and social fabric. As a community, they have achieved some remarkable victories. Among them, a watershed moment in 1993, when protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation was included in the constitution. It was a global first — a promise of equality that stood alongside the great political reckonings of the era.
That important victory paved the way for a cascade of hard-won rights: the legalisation of same-sex marriage, the recognition of same-sex adoption and comprehensive anti-discrimination laws. On paper, SA’s commitment to the human rights of LGBTI people suggests we live in a forward-thinking democracy, in many respects an example of inclusion on the world stage.
However, a closer look reveals a glaring contradiction: while legal protections for LGBTI people are strong in SA, economic exclusion and discrimination remain a serious problem affecting many. Despite their undeniable presence in every sector of society, LGBTI South Africans continue to face barriers that limit their full economic participation. It’s an irony not lost on those familiar with market forces — this is a community with immense economic potential, yet one that is persistently underserved.
Recent research — commissioned by The Other Foundation, a trust that aims to advance equality and freedom for LGBTI people in Southern Africa, and carried out by Ipsos SA — has shed light on the size, diversity and economic influence of the LGBTI market in the country. In doing so, it also underscores the people in this community’s role as consumers, employees, entrepreneurs and innovators.
The findings, detailed in a report titled Size Matters, show that despite facing discrimination and exclusion, the South African LGBTI community’s annual contribution to the economy is a staggering R250bn, making it a significant market that cannot be ignored. This figure is not merely symbolic — it reflects the tangible and positive impact of LGBTI people as participants in SA’s economy. As Neville Gabriel, CEO of The Other Foundation, puts it: “This is not just a number. It represents the power of our diversity in action.”
The research is timely and unprecedented. For too long, the economic power of SA’s LGBTI community has remained hidden in plain sight, largely due to a lack of concrete data measuring its unique financial contributions. While international studies have often highlighted the economic toll of discrimination, few have explored the untapped potential of LGBTI people as a thriving market segment. By shifting the focus from loss to opportunity, the “Size Matters” report presents a game-changing perspective on LGBTI economic empowerment.
The report quantifies the LGBTI market size in SA for the first time, challenging the persistent invisibility and undervaluation of the community in national statistics. It also provides a comprehensive understanding of how LGBTI people contribute to economic growth through their labour, consumption and entrepreneurship.
Based on representative data collected from 400 respondents from across SA, the report found that 61% of LGBTI consumers prefer brands that are visibly inclusive, offering businesses a clear incentive to tailor their marketing strategies.
Beyond consumer behaviour, the economic activity of LGBTI people is robust: 90% of respondents are involved in income-generating activities, and 44% occupy managerial roles, driving growth and fostering innovation in their industries. Furthermore 15% are entrepreneurs, many running businesses that have been operational for over five years.
While these numbers showcase the economic significance of the LGBTI community in detail for the first time, this isn’t a completely new discovery. If you dig deeper, the picture that emerges is even more revealing. The Other Foundation’s 2017 “Pink Rand” report estimated the buying power of the LGBTI community to be between R53bn and R204bn — a range that has since surged to R250bn in 2024. These figures not only provide historical data to substantiate the findings of the “Size Matters” report, but they also show that the LGBTI market has been growing consistently in SA.
Despite these positive indicators, significant challenges persist. Compared to international estimates, the size of the South African LGBTI market is still conservative. In Argentina, an emerging market whose economy is in many respects similar to SA, the buying power of the LGBTI population was estimated at $33bn (about R586 billion) in 2023.
The data also indicates that despite inclusive law and policies, many LGBTI people face significant barriers to their economic participation. A quarter (25%) of LGBTI individuals report unequal access to career advancement compared to their non-LGBTI peers. Meanwhile, 90% aspire to entrepreneurship, yet 45% lack the financial resources needed to start their ventures. These statistics underscore a wealth of untapped potential, waiting to be unlocked through targeted support, mentorship and funding initiatives.
Considering the weight of systemic inequality in SA, it is not surprising that the report shows that we still have a long way to go in achieving true economic empowerment for all LGBTI individuals. Historically marginalised groups, particularly black and gender nonconforming people, are more likely to face economic barriers and financial burdens.
Black LGBTI South Africans are disproportionately concentrated in lower-income brackets, with 80% reporting some form of financial pressure. Similarly, gender nonconforming individuals experience higher unemployment rates and greater difficulty accessing financial resources to start and sustain businesses.
These disparities highlight the urgent need for intersectional policies and targeted interventions to ensure that economic inclusion efforts reach those who need them most.
Even then, in a country where economic growth was a mere 0.6% in 2023, the potential of the LGBTI market is more significant than ever. Industries such as finance, real estate, tourism and retail — sectors where LGBTI South Africans are highly active — stand to benefit immensely from greater inclusion. The finance and personal services sectors, which experienced growth in 2023, likely benefit from LGBTI economic engagement through increased demand and diverse professional contributions. In addition, consumer spending within this demographic stimulates sectors such as manufacturing, retail, and even tourism, all of which are vital for economic resilience and stability.
All things considered, the “Size Matters” report makes the compelling point that encouraging LGBTI individuals’ participation across industries through inclusive policies would not only support this community’s economic empowerment but also help SA reach its GDP growth targets. Through evidence-based analysis, the report encourages corporations to recognise the market’s potential and to work with policymakers and civil society to create inclusive environments that support LGBTI people as full economic participants.
It also encourages advertisers to develop targeted marketing strategies, fostering brand alignment with LGBTI inclusivity values and broadening appeal across diverse consumer bases. With this demographic’s unique consumer behaviours and significant market influence, the ad industry stands to benefit from promoting products and services that support inclusivity and social responsibility.
Many South African corporates have so far largely ignored this segment of the population — despite the reputation that local award-winning advertising creatives have for being timely interpreters of the cultural zeitgeist.
Global leaders like Google, Visa, Adidas, and Booking.com have long championed LGBTI inclusion, not only in external branding but also within their corporate cultures. Their experience proves that inclusion isn’t just about best practices and social responsibility; it’s also key to attracting and retaining top talent.
In SA, Woolworths provides a compelling case study. In June 2023, the retailer launched a campaign to support global Pride month. The initiative comprised online and in-store elements and the sale of a small collection of Pride merchandise, with a portion of the proceeds going to support LGBTI organisations.
At the same time, Woolworths created an internal task team to acknowledge and address issues faced by its LGBTI employees. As part of these efforts, it provided awareness and sensitisation programmes internally, as well as an inclusive wardrobe policy.
Despite expected criticism from conservative quarters, the campaign returned the following year, illustrating the resilience of a bold idea (undoubtedly backed by research and profit returns).
These initiatives highlight the tangible benefits of LGBTI inclusion. When companies like Woolworths make bold, research-backed decisions, they not only strengthen their brand but also contribute to broader social progress. As Gabriel says, “when LGBTI people do well, SA does well”.
Looking at the size of the South African LGBTI market — R250 billion — we are inspired to act, to do more and better. As a society, we have a unique opportunity to put our world-renowned talent to work and produce something remarkable to the benefit of all.
The “Size Matters” report is also a call to action. Corporates, policymakers, and civil society must act decisively. The LGBTI market is not a niche — it is a driving force in the economy, ready to be fully recognised. The only question is: who will seize the opportunity first?
This article was written and sponsored by The Other Foundation.