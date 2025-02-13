‘Size Matters’: how big is SA’s LGBTI market?

The findings, detailed in a report titled Size Matters, show that despite facing discrimination and exclusion, the South African LGBTI community’s annual contribution to the economy is a staggering R250bn, making it a significant market that cannot be ignored. This figure is not merely symbolic — it reflects the tangible and positive impact of LGBTI people as participants in SA’s economy. As Neville Gabriel, CEO of The Other Foundation, puts it: “This is not just a number. It represents the power of our diversity in action.”

The research is timely and unprecedented. For too long, the economic power of SA’s LGBTI community has remained hidden in plain sight, largely due to a lack of concrete data measuring its unique financial contributions. While international studies have often highlighted the economic toll of discrimination, few have explored the untapped potential of LGBTI people as a thriving market segment. By shifting the focus from loss to opportunity, the “Size Matters” report presents a game-changing perspective on LGBTI economic empowerment.

The report quantifies the LGBTI market size in SA for the first time, challenging the persistent invisibility and undervaluation of the community in national statistics. It also provides a comprehensive understanding of how LGBTI people contribute to economic growth through their labour, consumption and entrepreneurship.

Based on representative data collected from 400 respondents from across SA, the report found that 61% of LGBTI consumers prefer brands that are visibly inclusive, offering businesses a clear incentive to tailor their marketing strategies.

Beyond consumer behaviour, the economic activity of LGBTI people is robust: 90% of respondents are involved in income-generating activities, and 44% occupy managerial roles, driving growth and fostering innovation in their industries. Furthermore 15% are entrepreneurs, many running businesses that have been operational for over five years.

While these numbers showcase the economic significance of the LGBTI community in detail for the first time, this isn’t a completely new discovery. If you dig deeper, the picture that emerges is even more revealing. The Other Foundation’s 2017 “Pink Rand” report estimated the buying power of the LGBTI community to be between R53bn and R204bn — a range that has since surged to R250bn in 2024. These figures not only provide historical data to substantiate the findings of the “Size Matters” report, but they also show that the LGBTI market has been growing consistently in SA.

Despite these positive indicators, significant challenges persist. Compared to international estimates, the size of the South African LGBTI market is still conservative. In Argentina, an emerging market whose economy is in many respects similar to SA, the buying power of the LGBTI population was estimated at $33bn (about R586 billion) in 2023.

The data also indicates that despite inclusive law and policies, many LGBTI people face significant barriers to their economic participation. A quarter (25%) of LGBTI individuals report unequal access to career advancement compared to their non-LGBTI peers. Meanwhile, 90% aspire to entrepreneurship, yet 45% lack the financial resources needed to start their ventures. These statistics underscore a wealth of untapped potential, waiting to be unlocked through targeted support, mentorship and funding initiatives.