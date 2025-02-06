PROPERTY
Sandton gets its property groove back
Precinct’s status as Africa’s leading commercial district took a hefty knock during the pandemic but a revival is finally under way
06 February 2025 - 05:00
A penthouse spanning 900m² has been sold off-plan for R45m in Olympus Sandton, JSE-listed heavyweight Growthpoint Properties’ new high-rise opposite Discovery’s headquarters in Rivonia Road.
Nearly 170 of the 283 apartments (60%) in the first 22-storey tower of the Olympus development have already been sold — before the official launch later this month. ..
