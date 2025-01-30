The true test of cricket
How to sell a 450-over game in a 40-over world
30 January 2025 - 05:00
Huge crowds flocked to the cricket Test matches at Centurion and Cape Town to watch South Africa beat Pakistan and qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final in June.
Earlier in the summer, Durban and Gqeberha’s cricket grounds were virtually empty when the Proteas took on Sri Lanka...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.