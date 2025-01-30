News & Fox

LISTEN: Weaponising aid — the cruel ways of #Trump2025

Several HIV treatment clinics in Cape Town, Joburg and the Eastern Cape, funded by the US government, temporarily closed down after receiving stop-work orders from the new Trump administration

30 January 2025 - 12:53
by Mia Malan, Danny Booysen and Yolanda Mdzeke
Picture: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS/File Photo
  • Several HIV treatment clinics in Cape Town, Johannesburg and the Eastern Cape, funded by the US government, temporarily closed down recently after receiving stop-work orders from the new Trump administration.

  • Waivers have since been announced for projects handing out lifesaving medicines, but the waivers don’t contain lists of drugs that qualify, so everyone is confused as to whether their projects qualify for waivers.

  • And, Mitchell Warren, head of the New York-based advocacy organisation Avac, tells Mia Malan, waivers won’t fix the trust that’s been broken down. 

  • Projects, even if they qualified for waivers, will now be reassessed to see if they align with the Trump administration’s ideologies, which include condemning abortions and discriminating against transgender people.   

