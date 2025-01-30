Several HIV treatment clinics in Cape Town, Johannesburg and the Eastern Cape, funded by the US government, temporarily closed down recently after receiving stop-work orders from the new Trump administration.
Waivers have since been announced for projects handing out lifesaving medicines, but the waivers don’t contain lists of drugs that qualify, so everyone is confused as to whether their projects qualify for waivers.
And, Mitchell Warren, head of the New York-based advocacy organisation Avac, tells Mia Malan, waivers won’t fix the trust that’s been broken down.
Projects, even if they qualified for waivers, will now be reassessed to see if they align with the Trump administration’s ideologies, which include condemning abortions and discriminating against transgender people.
LISTEN: Weaponising aid — the cruel ways of #Trump2025
Several HIV treatment clinics in Cape Town, Joburg and the Eastern Cape, funded by the US government, temporarily closed down after receiving stop-work orders from the new Trump administration
Several HIV treatment clinics in Cape Town, Johannesburg and the Eastern Cape, funded by the US government, temporarily closed down recently after receiving stop-work orders from the new Trump administration.
Waivers have since been announced for projects handing out lifesaving medicines, but the waivers don’t contain lists of drugs that qualify, so everyone is confused as to whether their projects qualify for waivers.
And, Mitchell Warren, head of the New York-based advocacy organisation Avac, tells Mia Malan, waivers won’t fix the trust that’s been broken down.
Projects, even if they qualified for waivers, will now be reassessed to see if they align with the Trump administration’s ideologies, which include condemning abortions and discriminating against transgender people.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
How South Africa’s HIV fight has changed
PODCAST: Will Trump cut funds for South Africa’s HIV programmes?
Can South Africa afford to not have climate-friendly ARVs?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.