Battle of Bo-Kaap
Residents in the historical suburb fight buses, hotels and Airbnbs as they suffer the effects of overtourism
30 January 2025 - 05:00
Bo-Kaap, the Cape Town suburb that nestles between Signal Hill and the CBD, is hard to miss. Rich in heritage, history and cuisine, it’s a regular attraction.
Its people no less so. Ever since they settled there in the time of slavery, the mostly Muslim community has resisted efforts by other — often wealthier — elements to squeeze them out. They even saw off the depredations of apartheid’s Group Areas Act...
