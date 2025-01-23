School site at centre of court battle
Social housing case in Sea Point goes to Constitutional Court
23 January 2025 - 05:00
A decade-long legal battle over a prime property in the Cape Town suburb of Sea Point is set to culminate at the Constitutional Court next month.
According to a legal expert, the case could have implications for how local governments address spatial apartheid. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.