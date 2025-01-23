Let’s get physical — to fight cancer
As little as 60 minutes of regular weekly exercise may reduce the likelihood of cancer progression by 27% and death by 47%, a new study shows
23 January 2025 - 05:00
New evidence that physical activity plays a key role in lowering the risk of death from cancer and reducing progression of the disease by more than a quarter has emerged from research in which Wits Sport & Health (WiSH) had a leading role.
The Wits research was built on findings published late last year in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Data from the Discovery Health medical scheme, linked to its Vitality programme, was used in collaborative research with the University of Western Ontario...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.