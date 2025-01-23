Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube with top matric achievers Rayyan Ebrahim and Owethu Shangase. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A good week forOwethu Shangase
In a country where 79% of 2024’s successful matriculants are social grant beneficiaries, Owethu Shangase has emerged as the top pupil of 2024. Shangase found his way to an inexpensive private school in one of the most rural parts of the country — uMkhanyakude, better known as Kosi Bay. It is situated in KwaZulu-Natal, near the northeastern border with Mozambique. The school, John Wesley Kosi Bay Private School, has allowed the poorest-performing district in South Africa to become the most improved — and Shangase has had much to do with that.
Picture: SUPPLIED
A bad week forGwede Mantashe
You can hardly call Gwede Mantashe a compassionate man. The minister responsible for mining (among other things in the government and the ANC) finally pitched up at the notorious zama zama site in Stilfontein, but showed no sympathy for the illegal miners who had slowly begun surfacing from the disused gold mine. Instead, he declared illegal miners to be no different from cash-van robbers. There was little sense that the real villains of the piece were the gangsters who were behind the operations and driving Maybachs while those doing the digging had been held underground in virtual slavery.
A good week for Owethu Shangase
The top pupil for 2024’s excellent matric results put the rural KwaZulu-Natal private school where he studied on the map
A good week for Owethu Shangase
In a country where 79% of 2024’s successful matriculants are social grant beneficiaries, Owethu Shangase has emerged as the top pupil of 2024. Shangase found his way to an inexpensive private school in one of the most rural parts of the country — uMkhanyakude, better known as Kosi Bay. It is situated in KwaZulu-Natal, near the northeastern border with Mozambique. The school, John Wesley Kosi Bay Private School, has allowed the poorest-performing district in South Africa to become the most improved — and Shangase has had much to do with that.
A bad week for Gwede Mantashe
You can hardly call Gwede Mantashe a compassionate man. The minister responsible for mining (among other things in the government and the ANC) finally pitched up at the notorious zama zama site in Stilfontein, but showed no sympathy for the illegal miners who had slowly begun surfacing from the disused gold mine. Instead, he declared illegal miners to be no different from cash-van robbers. There was little sense that the real villains of the piece were the gangsters who were behind the operations and driving Maybachs while those doing the digging had been held underground in virtual slavery.
ALSO READ:
A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa
A good week for Joe Coetzer
A bad week for Rian Oberholzer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.