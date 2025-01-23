News & Fox

A good week for Owethu Shangase

The top pupil for 2024’s excellent matric results put the rural KwaZulu-Natal private school where he studied on the map

23 January 2025 - 05:00
Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube with top matric achievers Rayyan Ebrahim and Owethu Shangase. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
In a country where 79% of 2024’s successful matriculants are social grant beneficiaries, Owethu Shangase has emerged as the top pupil of 2024. Shangase found his way to an inexpensive private school in one of the most rural parts of the country — uMkhanyakude, better known as Kosi Bay. It is situated in KwaZulu-Natal, near the northeastern border with Mozambique. The school, John Wesley Kosi Bay Private School, has allowed the poorest-performing district in South Africa to become the most improved — and Shangase has had much to do with that.

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

A bad week for Gwede Mantashe

You can hardly call Gwede Mantashe a compassionate man. The minister responsible for mining (among other things in the government and the ANC) finally pitched up at the notorious zama zama site in Stilfontein, but showed no sympathy for the illegal miners who had slowly begun surfacing from the disused gold mine. Instead, he declared illegal miners to be no different from cash-van robbers. There was little sense that the real villains of the piece were the gangsters who were behind the operations and driving Maybachs while those doing the digging had been held underground in virtual slavery.

