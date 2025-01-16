Seffrican eatery in London flourishes
Just outside a revamped old power station in the city, a branch of tashas opened a year ago, offering new Joburg fare — and further outlets are planned
16 January 2025 - 05:00
Natasha Sideris, owner of restaurant chain tashas, continues to expand the business as it marks a year in London.
Tashas Group intends to grow its presence in the city and elsewhere and is planning to open at least five new restaurants this year, in Cape Town, Joburg, Sharjah, Riyadh and Bahrain, under various brands. These include tashas, Le Parc by tashas and Avli by tashas. By the end of the year there will be 24 tashas restaurants...
