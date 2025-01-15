News & Fox

PODCAST: The right kind of bloodlust

Peter Bruce speaks to Songezo Zibi

15 January 2025 - 10:12
Rise Mzansi leader and Scopa chair Songezo Zibi tells Peter Bruce in this first edition of Podcasts From the Edge of 2025 that with the return of Donald Trump to the White House and the removal of constraints from social media platforms such as X and now Facebook, he worries about where South Africans might go to look for the truth.

Right now, he says, the truth can be whatever you’re able to make other people believe. A young democracy like South Africa, he warns, is vulnerable. “We need to make the truth more interesting,” he says. “We need to get the truth into the ring. What does bloodlust on behalf of the truth look like?”

