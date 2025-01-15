Rise Mzansi leader and Scopa chair Songezo Zibi tells Peter Bruce in this first edition of Podcasts From the Edge of 2025 that with the return of Donald Trump to the White House and the removal of constraints from social media platforms such as X and now Facebook, he worries about where South Africans might go to look for the truth.
Right now, he says, the truth can be whatever you’re able to make other people believe. A young democracy like South Africa, he warns, is vulnerable. “We need to make the truth more interesting,” he says. “We need to get the truth into the ring. What does bloodlust on behalf of the truth look like?”
PODCAST: The right kind of bloodlust
Peter Bruce speaks to Songezo Zibi
Rise Mzansi leader and Scopa chair Songezo Zibi tells Peter Bruce in this first edition of Podcasts From the Edge of 2025 that with the return of Donald Trump to the White House and the removal of constraints from social media platforms such as X and now Facebook, he worries about where South Africans might go to look for the truth.
Right now, he says, the truth can be whatever you’re able to make other people believe. A young democracy like South Africa, he warns, is vulnerable. “We need to make the truth more interesting,” he says. “We need to get the truth into the ring. What does bloodlust on behalf of the truth look like?”
PETER BRUCE: Closure of Amsa Newcastle should come as no surprise
PETER BRUCE: The end of the ANC can’t happen soon enough
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield: best advice for deciding ...
PODCAST | Four decades of Cisco unpacked
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.