The shapeshifter revolutionising retail
Neil Schreuder is chief strategy and innovation officer for the Shoprite Group and MD of ShopriteX
The 2024 AdFocus Shapeshifter of the Year is Neil Schreuder, chief strategy and innovation officer for the Shoprite Group and MD of ShopriteX. The latter is Shoprite’s digital innovation unit which fuses data, technology and talent to create a smarter Shoprite, able to provide enhanced and personalised customer experiences.
It represents the group’s investment in fit-for-the-future precision retail and is part of the group’s strategy to grow its ecosystem of value for consumers and monetise new and diverse revenue streams. Among other things, ShopriteX enables the group’s Sixty60 delivery service, its Xtra Savings rewards programme and a retail media network called Rainmaker...
