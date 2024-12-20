The Odd Number punches above its weight
The AdFocus judges note that The Odd Number consistently produces work of a world-class standard
20 December 2024 - 10:35
An agency that has consistently punched above its weight creatively is this year’s AdFocus Medium Agency of the Year, The Odd Number.
Since its inception, The Odd Number has been driven to change the negative narrative associated with black-owned agencies and prove that a 100% black-owned agency can compete creatively among its peers, locally and internationally...
