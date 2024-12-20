AdFocus winners find smarter solutions
Innovation as a cornerstone allows winners to set new benchmarks
20 December 2024 - 10:39
The MediaShop is the 2024 AdFocus Media Agency of the Year. The agency remains a juggernaut of the media industry and an indisputable powerhouse.
After winning this category in 2023 as a result of impressive billing and revenue growth, The MediaShop had another excellent year, growing revenue by 15% and winning attractive new business, including the high profile Telkom account and L’Oreal Kenya and Nigeria, a digital account. It also added PG Glass, Henkel, Milady’s and Playtex to its client roster...
