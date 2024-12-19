TRENDING
Assad and Astérix
Why a fondue-loving dictator is no longer a big cheese
19 December 2024 - 05:00
In January 2012, as Syria burned, Asma al-Assad e-mailed her dictator husband, Bashar, about ordering a fondue set from Amazon. “Pls can we get one?” she asked.
“Sure”, he replied. “By the way harrods [sic] sent a few days ago, all done.”..
