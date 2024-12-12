PROFILE
Marna Cloete is unafraid of risk
The president of Ivanhoe Mines knows what it’s like to prove the doubters wrong
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Marna Cloete is accustomed to the doubters. When Ivanhoe Mines, of which she is president (“CEO in South African terms,” she explains), was first searching for copper in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the 2000s, no lender would come near the company. “Everybody was risk off,” Cloete tells the FM.
Today Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula mine, in the DRC’S copper-rich Kolwezi district, is the world’s third-largest producer of the metal, thanks in part to China’s Zijin Mining Group, which has a 39.4% stake...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.