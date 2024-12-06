Nedbank scoops two prestigious global awards

Nedbank’s performance, innovation and dedication to providing top-tier banking solutions across both retail and transactional services have been recognised by two prominent international awards programmes — The Digital Banker Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards and the Global Banking & Finance Awards.

Best Bank for Transaction Banking Services in Southern Africa

The 2024 Digital Banker Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards have named Nedbank as the Best Bank for Transaction Banking Services in Southern Africa.

The awards honour and celebrate the region’s pre-eminent banking institutions and their contributions to transaction banking and risk management in an era when the world encounters new challenges and opportunities amid rising interest rates, high inflation and the trade dislocation environment.

According to The Digital Banker: “Nedbank is effectively delivering innovative and inclusive transactional products to clients augmented through robust digital platforms. The bank’s suite of transactional offerings has demonstrably facilitated clients through accessible and simplified transactional solutions.”

Through its retail channels of more than 500 staffed outlets and 4,000 ATMs, Nedbank offers a full range of banking services, including Beyond Banking offerings. It operates a 24/7 contact centre across various media, serving as a vital link between its physical and digital channels.