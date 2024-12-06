Nedbank scoops two prestigious global awards
The financial services provider has been named Best Bank for Transaction Banking in Southern Africa and Best Retail Bank in SA
Nedbank’s performance, innovation and dedication to providing top-tier banking solutions across both retail and transactional services have been recognised by two prominent international awards programmes — The Digital Banker Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards and the Global Banking & Finance Awards.
Best Bank for Transaction Banking Services in Southern Africa
The 2024 Digital Banker Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards have named Nedbank as the Best Bank for Transaction Banking Services in Southern Africa.
The awards honour and celebrate the region’s pre-eminent banking institutions and their contributions to transaction banking and risk management in an era when the world encounters new challenges and opportunities amid rising interest rates, high inflation and the trade dislocation environment.
According to The Digital Banker: “Nedbank is effectively delivering innovative and inclusive transactional products to clients augmented through robust digital platforms. The bank’s suite of transactional offerings has demonstrably facilitated clients through accessible and simplified transactional solutions.”
Through its retail channels of more than 500 staffed outlets and 4,000 ATMs, Nedbank offers a full range of banking services, including Beyond Banking offerings. It operates a 24/7 contact centre across various media, serving as a vital link between its physical and digital channels.
This award reflects our commitment to delivering a simplified, client-led banking experience in the retail environment. It is evidence that we are achieving our goal of offering affordable, everyday banking to our clientsCiko Thomas, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking managing executive
It also provides end-to-end digital onboarding for transactional and lending products, with Enbi, its chatbot, seamlessly integrating into its contact centre. Using voice-to-text functionality, Enbi enhances accessibility, delivering a more seamless chatbot experience.
“This award reflects our commitment to delivering a simplified, client-led banking experience in the retail environment. It is evidence that we are achieving our goal of offering affordable, everyday banking to our clients,” says Ciko Thomas, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking managing executive.
“Whether through our branches, digital platforms, or a range of offerings — including transactional products, card and lending solutions, deposit taking, risk management, investments and platform-based ecosystems — we strive to meet our clients’ diverse needs.”
Best Retail Bank in SA
The Global Banking & Finance Awards voted Nedbank as the Best Retail Bank in SA for 2024.
The awards reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the global financial community. They were created to recognise companies of all sizes, which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the financial world.
“The additional recognition of our retail-related efforts and subsequent recognition on the global stage is a testament to our desire to bring best-in-class banking to our clients, through offerings that are simple, accessible, and transparent,” says Thomas.
“We have reimagined banking in a post-Covid-19 world to go beyond traditional and typical banking and offer services and solutions to our clients that combine the convenience and cost efficiency of digital, with highly personalised service that demonstrates a clear understanding of the unique needs and expectations of each client.”
In 2023, Nedbank launched MiGoals as a refreshed, simplified offering for individual clients. The suite of MiGoals products did away with legacy products and offerings, which clients found cumbersome and confusing, replacing them with three main accounts that provided clients with maximum value in a manner that was easy to understand, competitively priced and seamless to navigate.
This article was sponsored by Nedbank.