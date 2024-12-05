PROFILE
Swimming against the warming ocean tide
Ann Lamont has a passion for teaching people to care for the sea and its inhabitants
05 December 2024 - 05:00
The first time Ann Lamont, who is a champion swimmer, swam a long stretch in Cape Town’s glacial waters, she was so cold and close to hypothermia that she had to call her husband to come and unlock her car for her.
The extreme cold didn’t put her off, however. This is a woman who has fought through bad health and broken corporate ceilings, founded a number of start-ups and taken on giant projects...
