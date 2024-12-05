Fresh fish on the menu — and the app
How technology helps to get the catch of the day from the boat to the table
05 December 2024 - 05:00
For small-scale fishing communities along South Africa’s 3,000km coastline, an app that’s been in use for the past seven years is becoming as important as hooks, lines and nets.
It has enabled these communities to bring their fresh catches to dinner tables, restaurants and hotels, eliminating the once ubiquitous langanas — the middlemen who would take their often generous cut. Now those doing the catching can negotiate directly with the marketplace and even with online buyers...
