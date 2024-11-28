News & Fox

PODCAST: Will Trump cut funds for South Africa’s HIV programmes?

An international HIV expert says a Trump administration will question South Africa’s decades-long partnership with the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar

28 November 2024 - 09:00
by Mia Malan, Danny Booysen and Yolanda Mdzeke
  • On 20 January, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the new US president — for the second time. 

  • An international HIV expert says a Trump administration will question South Africa’s decades-long partnership with the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar.   

  • Since 2003, Pepfar has invested more than R145bn ($8bn) in South Africa’s Aids programmes, making the country one of the fund’s largest grantees. 

  • For this US financial year (October 2024-September 2025), South Africa’s Pepfar country co-ordinator, Saira Johnson-Qureshi, says the country received $439,537,828 (R7.9bn at the current exchange rate) from Pepfar. Some of this money goes directly towards the health department, and the rest to NGOs working on HIV issues.    

  • The health department says South Africa will also receive more than 200,000 doses of the two-monthly anti-HIV jab, CAB-LA, from Pepfar in batches over the course of 2025. About half the doses were originally scheduled to arrive in December.

  • But Trump will almost certainly cut funding for HIV programmes supporting sex workers, gay and bisexual men, drug users and transgender people, says an expert.   

  • In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Mitchell Warren, who heads up the New York-based advocacy organisation Avac, what lies ahead for South Africa’s US-funded HIV programmes after Trump takes over. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

News & Fox
