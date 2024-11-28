Tide rising (slowly) to ease shipbuilders’ problems
Transnet is said to be in the market, with an eye to improving its ports — and the navy may also be wanting new vessels soon. Also, recent deliveries have lifted hopes
The fortunes of South African shipbuilders are tethered to the ebbs and flows of transport and defence spending, and activity at ports. The tide may be turning as economic growth edges up and Transnet plans to improve its ports.
The signs are there. In September the R1bn ship renewal programme of the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) delivered two new tugboats to East London. They were built by Damen Shipyards Cape Town. This followed the August delivery of five tugboats to Durban, bringing to completion the delivery of 38 tugboats to eight ports. Also in August, Sandock Austral Shipyards delivered two launch boats to the TNPA...
