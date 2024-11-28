Black Friday: let the spending begin
Deal events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday are pure gold for retailers, but will the big spend be as big as it once was?
Black Friday has been a local phenomenon since 2012 and remains the kick-off to the festive season. This year, the spending is supported by lower fuel prices and interest rates, as well as cash flows from the two-pot retirement system. Nevertheless, the big spend might not be as big as it once was.
Alec Abraham, senior equity analyst at Sasfin Wealth, says consumers delay October purchases into November to take advantage of Black Friday promotions, mostly from apparel retailers, general dealers and household furniture and equipment retailers. He says that based on real retail sales, the bargains appear to have peaked in 2019...
