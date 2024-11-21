Stepping in to save the graves
Volunteers join parks workers in restoring historical cemeteries in Pretoria and Joburg, the ‘history books’ of South Africa
21 November 2024 - 05:00
Cemeteries in Joburg and Pretoria — some of them vandalised and robbed — have been given new life in a collaboration between volunteers and local officialdom.
Desecration and neglect led to these burial grounds falling into decay, especially at Joburg’s Braamfontein cemetery, the city’s oldest, where jewellery and other valuables were stolen from caskets and from behind plaques...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.