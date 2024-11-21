New world wine organisation president is South African Yvette van der Merwe

The International Organisation of Vine & Wine (OIV), a century-old institution, has elected its first woman president from Africa.
Yvette van der Merwe is stepping in to bring a fresh perspective to the global wine industry. Her mission? To ensure that wine’s future stays bright, bubbly and sustainable.
As an economist and tech enthusiast, Van der Merwe knows that innovation has to be at the heart of the OIV’s strategy — and she’s ready to lead the charge. She manages SA Wine Industry Information & Systems (Sawis) and oversees everything from wine origin administration to the nitty-gritty of data and business insights.
The wine world is facing numerous challenges. Climate change, shifting consumer tastes and economic upheaval are just a few of the issues the OIV tackles by setting standards, promoting research and encouraging international teamwork. From its base in Dijon, France, the OIV serves grape-growing and wine-loving nations — 50 of them so far, with China joining this month.
Van der Merwe’s office in Paarl is filled with bouquets sent by well-wishers. She tells the FM about the responsibility her three-year appointment holds. “I was completely taken by surprise by the reaction of the industry. It was really heartwarming,” she says.
Her main focus will be to champion the OIV’s strategy for 2025 to 2029, which calls for innovation at every level.
“We have to look at new ways of doing things,” she says, emphasising the importance of environmental, financial and social sustainability.
“We talk people, profit, planet … coupled to climate change.”
Van der Merwe says there has been a decrease in wine consumption internationally. “It’s not just in a certain country, it’s worldwide. So that is a big concern.
“We are losing volumes to other categories, spirits and beer. But we also see that the younger generation is not engaging with the category.”
It is important to me that diverse voices continue to shape the future of the wine world, and I am committed to fostering inclusivity, sustainability and innovation
Yvette van der Merwe
Whereas the beer industry is successfully developing no- or low-alcohol alternatives to conventional products, “the wine industry is still struggling to get that taste profile correct. That’s something we will have to look at.”
Van der Merwe grew up in Ficksburg in the eastern Free State. She obtained a BCom Hons at the University of the Free State. “I am crazy about data and numbers and interested in systems. I like to know how things function and how one can use systems to improve the way we work to unlock efficiencies,” she says.
She started her career in 1992 at the national department of agriculture and moved to the wine industry in 1996 as a business economist at KWV.
In 1999, she was appointed information manager of Sawis and oversaw the establishment of a comprehensive information resource base for the South African wine industry. She was appointed executive manager in 2003. Sawis is internationally admired for the quality and integrity of its statistics, information and intelligence, which inform decision-making.
Van der Merwe has been working with the OIV since 2000, having served as an expert on various working groups.
Her candidacy for president of this intergovernmental organisation was supported by former ministers Naledi Pandor (international relations) and Thoko Didiza (agriculture).
In implementing the OIV's newly approved strategic plan for 2025 to 2029, she’ll be working closely with the OIV’s director-general, John Barker of New Zealand.
Van der Merwe says the OIV is “a very technical organisation”.
As an economist and generalist she believes she sees a bigger picture. “Where I bring something different into the spectrum of the OIV is my strong economic background. For me, things must make economic sense.
“If we work on a standard, or a labour requirement or whatever, we need to understand that there’s someone that still needs to make money, and a consumer on the other side as well.”
Van der Merwe hopes that her election “inspires others, especially women and young professionals in the industry, to pursue leadership roles and contribute to the growth and development of the sector. It is important to me that diverse voices continue to shape the future of the wine world, and I am committed to fostering inclusivity, sustainability and innovation across all member countries.”
Van der Merwe considers that other countries can learn from South Africa about diversity, expertise and tenacity. “We are a small role-player in the international wine space … but I think we’re very agile and nimble. We’ve got so much going for us.”
