POWER BROKERS
How to be a DA boss in an ANC office
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says sincerity can win over underlings who might resent the party you represent
21 November 2024 - 05:00
Alan Winde remembers what it was like when the DA took power in the Western Cape for the first time, in 2009. He was appointed MEC for finance in then premier Helen Zille’s cabinet. It was far from easy.
“You walk into an office knowing that the people there were appointed by an ANC administration. You have to manage that,” he says. ..
