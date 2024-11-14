PROFILE
From guest lecturer at business school to running it
Once he was a guest lecturer at Stellenbosch Business School. Now he’s in charge
14 November 2024 - 05:00
In 2004 a young economics student from Ghana was presenting a paper at a Stellenbosch Business School conference. Impressed by the country’s First World infrastructure, he was nevertheless unsettled by the stark disparities in wealth and opportunity.
“This disparity still exists, and it’s painful,” says Charles Adjasi. “But it’s also what drives me to make a difference.” Since that day he has gone from guest lecturer to full professor and is now head of the institution...
