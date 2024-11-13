PODCAST: So what?

So Donald Trump becomes president. Former DA leader and GNU co-architect Tony Leon tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that while the Trump White House may smile benignly on South Africa, it is highly unlikely.
We already have alliances with Trump’s biggest targets — we’re “misaligned”. We are close to Iran, Cuba and China.
We have attacked Israel, which Trump has sworn to defend and, probably worse, we run a trade surplus with the US. So, let’s not expect the next few years to be a walk in the park.
