South Africa’s missed bonus of ships diverted from the Red Sea
The country has no cohesive strategy for its coastline, and is unable to benefit from the huge increase in the number of vessels that now pass through its waters
07 November 2024 - 05:00
Shipping along South Africa’s coast has increased by 85%, according to maritime sources, because of intensified attacks on the Horn of Africa choke point at the Red Sea and the Suez Canal beyond. Yet the country has still not developed a maritime security strategy to safeguard vessels and its own interests.
While South African ports have capacity, and are operating at about 65% — measured by space and equipment — only 1% of the global ship repair market is in this country and only four of 80 oil rigs in the area have been serviced locally...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.