Explore an AI-powered future at QuickBooks' Accounting Leaders Forum 2024

Mark your calendars: the 2024 QuickBooks Accounting Leaders Forum is taking place at The Vineyard in Cape Town on November 8.

This highly anticipated event is the latest in a series of conferences hosted by Intuit, a pioneering US business software company, around the globe. It aims to empower accounting professionals to adapt to rapidly changing technology and regulatory environments, helping them to stay ahead in a fast-paced business landscape.

It's your opportunity to engage in insightful discussions about AI's influence on the accounting industry, explore current trends and get a firsthand look at innovative QuickBooks solutions — register now.

Session highlights:

Keynote address: The Human AI Symphony by acclaimed futures strategist John Sanei.

Insights and Trends for Small to Medium Accounting Practices.

Pioneering a Connected, Compliant Future in SA.

QuickBooks Product Showcase: Vision, Innovation and Roadmap.

QuickBooks Customer Commitment.

Industry Panel: QuickBooks Partner Ecosystem.

Key themes:

AI at the Forefront: Experience Intuit Assist, a transformative AI technology powered by GenAI, launched in the US and coming soon internationally.

Reimagine QuickBooks: Discover the new feature-rich QuickBooks Advanced and Ledger solutions, offering adaptability, automation, and control.

Seamless Ecosystems: Explore integrated solutions for growth, now seamlessly connected with more payroll, inventory, and compliance partners.

Why attend?

This event is essential for accounting professionals looking to elevate their practices and offer superior services to their clients. Attendees will have the chance to:

Gain industry insights: Stay updated on the latest accounting standards and best practices.

Enjoy networking opportunities: Connect with fellow accounting professionals and industry experts.

Get expert guidance: Learn from experienced speakers and panellists sharing their knowledge and expertise.

Experience the latest innovations: Engage in discussions showcasing the latest innovations in accounting.

Seats are limited, so don't miss out: register for the QuickBooks Accounting Leaders Forum now.