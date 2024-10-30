News & Fox

PODCAST: It's OK to be a little scared

30 October 2024 - 13:11
Celebrated South African trade and industry specialist Donald MacKay tells Peter Bruce in this Edition of Podcasts from the Edge that he thinks Donald Trump is going to win the November 5 US presidential election and that the result could spell trouble for South Africa.

If Trump declares war on imports into the US, our problem isn’t Agoa, which in reality affects only R2bn a year of SA exports to the US. It’s that the US market is worth around 10 per cent of our total exports.

“It’s a big big deal,” he says, and Trump now is a far more dangerous proposition to global trade than he was when he first ran for the White House in 2016.

