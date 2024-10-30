Hollard unveils new brand-repositioning strategy as it expands footprint into Africa
Company’s latest campaign aims to put a positive spin on insurance, taking the ‘doom and gloom’ out of the industry and making it more accessible to ordinary customers
Hollard Insurance Group, the largest privately owned insurance company in SA, has lifted the lid on plans to reposition its brand.
“Since its founding in 1980, Hollard has consistently pursued a better way to do insurance across various markets and specialist categories, providing businesses and ordinary people with reliable and competitive solutions,” says Willie Lategan, Hollard Group CEO.
“Today, through Hollard International (Hint), we have access to 10 markets on the continent. We also have global backing from Tokio Marine. We are an insurer with a long-term vision, and we believe in partnerships and having an affect in the markets in which we operate. As we continue to drive our growth in Sub-Saharan Africa through Hint, we believe in driving profit through purpose, as well as enabling more people to create and secure a better future.”
Explaining the new brand repositioning, Hazel Chimhandamba, Hollard’s group chief marketing officer, said it would give impetus to the company’s objective of leveraging its relationships with intermediaries, retailers and strategic partners, by focusing on enhancing the capabilities of its intermediaries to better serve the end customer.
Chimhandamba says human-to-human engagement remains crucial to increasing the uptake and penetration of insurance among the Hollard’s target segments.
WATCH | Hollard's new brand film.
“Insurance is about the great unknown, and our new brand campaign is designed to encourage our customers to step boldly into that great unknown. As a brand, we challenge extractive insurance practices. Insurance is generally catastrophised, and our view is that for insurance to be accessible, it needs to be positioned differently,” says Chimhandamba.
“At the heart of our brand repositioning, which will be defined by the campaign payoff line ‘Insure your unsure’, we seek to reinvigorate our brand by taking the doom and gloom out of insurance and bringing in some levity — after all, we take what we do seriously, without taking ourselves too seriously.”
Through Hint, the Hollard Group has established access in several African countries, including Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, Lesotho, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, offering a broad range of short- and long-term insurance solutions.
This article was sponsored by Hollard Insurance Group.