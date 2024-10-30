Hollard unveils new brand-repositioning strategy as it expands footprint into Africa

Hollard Insurance Group, the largest privately owned insurance company in SA, has lifted the lid on plans to reposition its brand.

“Since its founding in 1980, Hollard has consistently pursued a better way to do insurance across various markets and specialist categories, providing businesses and ordinary people with reliable and competitive solutions,” says Willie Lategan, Hollard Group CEO.

“Today, through Hollard International (Hint), we have access to 10 markets on the continent. We also have global backing from Tokio Marine. We are an insurer with a long-term vision, and we believe in partnerships and having an affect in the markets in which we operate. As we continue to drive our growth in Sub-Saharan Africa through Hint, we believe in driving profit through purpose, as well as enabling more people to create and secure a better future.”

Explaining the new brand repositioning, Hazel Chimhandamba, Hollard’s group chief marketing officer, said it would give impetus to the company’s objective of leveraging its relationships with intermediaries, retailers and strategic partners, by focusing on enhancing the capabilities of its intermediaries to better serve the end customer.

Chimhandamba says human-to-human engagement remains crucial to increasing the uptake and penetration of insurance among the Hollard’s target segments.