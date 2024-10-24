On a winning wicket
SA’s T20 cricket tournament has kept the local game out of the red
The cricket season is hardly under way and already you can sense the growing appetite for the third edition of the SA20 in January. It’s a remarkable tournament, full of fun, sixes and overseas stars, and when you wake up the next morning you don’t remember a thing. It is perfectly suited to the modern blurring of sport and entertainment.
From an administrative and financial point of view, the SA20 ticks all the boxes. Last year’s tournament posted a profit of, depending on whom you get your figures from, R54m (Cricket South Africa, CSA) or about R50m (the South African Cricketers’ Association, Saca). It’s healthy green, however you skin it...
