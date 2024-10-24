PROFILE
Itumeleng Mothibeli wants to know what makes shoppers tick
The new Sapoa president believes property should be used to build a brighter future for South Africans
24 October 2024 - 05:00
Itumeleng Mothibeli’s first experience in retail was during school holidays selling sheepskin slippers at the Grahamstown Arts Festival.
“My paternal grandparents ran a spaza shop in the Free State, so retail was very much part of our family culture,’’ he says. His parents are more academic: one is a lecturer in microbiology, the other a teacher...
