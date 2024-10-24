Cave painting rocks fossil fundis
Academics are at odds over San picture of pre-dinosaur creature
24 October 2024 - 05:00
The interpretation of a rock painting is causing controversy over the identity of a mystery animal that one academic says depicts a 250-million-year-old tusked herbivore.
Associate professor Julien Benoit, of Wits University’s Evolutionary Studies Institute, argues that an animal in a rock painting in the Eastern Free State (the Horned Serpent panel) is of a dicynodont and the inspiration is from fossils the San came across. His findings were published in the journal PLOS One...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.