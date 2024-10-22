News & Fox Telco-deterministic audiences are coming to SA. Here’s how advertisers will benefit New MTN Ads service set to deliver a new level of accuracy and reliability in programmatic advertising B L Premium

Sponsored

The need for higher-quality audiences is driving change in SA’s digital marketing sector, as advertisers and agencies come to realise traditional approaches to programmatic advertising leave a lot to be desired.

Tracking cookies, for example, have been found to yield match rates (https://www.adexchanger.com/content-studio/study-cookies-low-match-rates-cost-ad-tech-millions-moving-off-cookies-may-be-the-answer/) of just 31-45% (anything above 60% is considered good). Probabilistic IDs, meanwhile, are liable to result in irrelevant advertising, frustrated consumers and diminished campaign effectiveness, based as they are on inferences and best-guess approximations from patchy data...