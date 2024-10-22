Family physicians poised for bigger role in public health care — after years on the sidelines
About 20 years ago, family physicians seemed set to take up roles as critical cogs in the public health-care system, but in the years since, doctors trained in this specialty have largely been underutilised. That is finally set to change, according to the department of health
The national department of health has signalled that it wants to see more family physicians appointed as clinical managers tasked with leading multidisciplinary district hospital teams. This follows years of lobbying by the South African Academy of Family Physicians (SAAFP) advocating for the greater utilisation of family physicians in the country’s public health-care system.
The SAAFP has long argued the cost and clinical effectiveness of these “super generalists”, who undergo an extra four years of training, with an emphasis on clinical governance and knowledge of social factors influencing people’s health. And it seems their patience has been rewarded with a five-year district health blueprint from the government. ..
