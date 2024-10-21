PODCAST: SA must push agricultural exports within Brics

A man walks outside a Brics 2024 venue in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 9 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MAZIM SHEMETOV
South Africa has an export-led agricultural sector, with exports having been a major catalyst in the sector’s growth over the past three decades.
But rising geopolitical tensions have introduced new risks, leading to an increased need for the country to diversify its export agricultural markets.
In this podcast, we argue that South Africa should expand market access to some key Brics countries, such as China, India, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Other strategic export markets for South Africa’s agricultural sector include South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, the Philippines and Bangladesh. Currently, the significant challenges in these markets are high import tariffs and phytosanitary barriers.
This podcast is produced by Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli and Amanda Murimba
