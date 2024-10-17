News & Fox

WATCH: How this Soweto project rolls out its own NHI

As National Health Insurance looms, can the Chiawelo Community Practice become a model for how things could work?

17 October 2024 - 06:00
by Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Jessica Pitchford, Mia Malan, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Katleho Morabe and Ruan Visser
Chiawelo Community Practice in Soweto is a National Health Insurance-like project that was started in 2014. Picture: Screenshot/YouTube
Chiawelo Community Practice in Soweto is a National Health Insurance-like project that was started in 2014. Picture: Screenshot/YouTube

  • For the past decade, the Chiawelo Community Practice (CCP) in Soweto has tested how primary health care that starts within communities through things like exercise groups can keep people healthy.

  • The project was started by Wits University family physician Shabir Moosa, who believes it can serve as a blueprint for National Health Insurance.

  • The CCP uses community health workers to track the health of 30,000 residents through frequent home visits. These workers help run fitness groups and nudge patients to get regular check-ups instead of waiting until they get sick.

  • Not only do people feel healthier, research shows they fall ill less often and need fewer emergency medical visits.

For the past decade the Chiawelo Community Practice in Soweto has quietly transformed how healthcare can work — instead of waiting for people to need medical attention, community health workers visit their homes and lead fitness groups. Is this what healthcare could be under the National Health Insurance?

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

