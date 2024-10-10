West bets against China
It’s the latest turn in an increasingly acrimonious trade war with China to control the supply chain for renewable energy and EV powertrains
10 October 2024 - 05:00
A coalition of 14 nations and the European Commission last month unveiled the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), a financing network aimed at breaking China’s chokehold on production of minerals such as nickel, lithium and manganese.
Anglo American, BHP and BlackRock were among private sector heavies attending...
