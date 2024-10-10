PROFILE
Always in focus: Wessel Oosthuizen, photographer par excellence
As the veteran photographer hangs up his camera, he recalls how diva Sarah Brightman made his life difficult
10 October 2024 - 05:00
On New Year’s Day in 1962 a bright-eyed 19-year-old began work as a photographer at Die Vaderland newspaper in Joburg. Last month Wessel Oosthuizen capped his professional lens one last time after 62 years of capturing photographs around the globe.
In that time, he recalls, the changing technology of photography flashed by almost at shutter speed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.